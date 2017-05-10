Badgers advance to Big Ten Softball quarterfinals
Kaitlyn Menz tossed a three hitter and Wisconsin blanked Iowa, 3-0, in the opening round of the Big Ten Women's softball tournament in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Thursday night. The Badgers advance to the Big Ten quarterfinals and will face Ohio State at 6 p.m. Friday night.
