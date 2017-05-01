Auto pioneer's family turns tragedy into discovery with $5 million commitment to bipolar research

Bipolar disorder research program newly named for Heinz C. Prechter seeks to build on a decade's worth of scientific advances IMAGE: Stem cells derived from skin cells donated by people with and without bipolar disorder are helping researchers make discoveries about the condition at the most basic level. view ANN ARBOR, MI - Fifty years ago this spring, entrepreneur Heinz Prechter moved his company to Detroit, to answer car buyers' fast-growing demand for sunroofs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.