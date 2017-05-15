Argiero's Italian Restaurant in Ann A...

Argiero's Italian Restaurant in Ann Arbor closes after 40 years

Argiero's Italian Restaurant at the corner of Detroit and Catherine streets has closed after 40 years serving up dishes in the Ann Arbor community. Located at 300 Detroit St., Argiero's was founded by Tony and Franca Rosa Guarascio Argiero in 1977.

