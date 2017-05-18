Ann Arbor's next brewery - Pileated Brewing - hopes to open in June
A love of beer brought Andrew Collins and Jay Howe together after Ann Arbor Brewer Guild meetings to discuss their dream of one day starting their own brewery. The dream is becoming a reality, as Collins and Howe look to open Pileated Brewing at 2290 Industrial Highway in early June with flagship beers such as the Rainbow Warrior IPA and the Wrangling Dharma American pale ale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|20 hr
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC