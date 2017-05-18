Ann Arbor's next brewery - Pileated Brewing - hopes to open in June

A love of beer brought Andrew Collins and Jay Howe together after Ann Arbor Brewer Guild meetings to discuss their dream of one day starting their own brewery. The dream is becoming a reality, as Collins and Howe look to open Pileated Brewing at 2290 Industrial Highway in early June with flagship beers such as the Rainbow Warrior IPA and the Wrangling Dharma American pale ale.

