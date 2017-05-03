Ann Arbor's Maize & Blue Deli closes second location on Liberty Street
Maize & Blue Delicatessen's second Ann Arbor location has closed after less than two years of business on Liberty Street. "It is with sincere regret that we inform you at Maize & Blue Deli Liberty Location only is closing permanently as of Sunday, April 30," the note reads.
