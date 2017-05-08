Ann Arbor students make convincing ca...

Ann Arbor students make convincing case for raising chickens at school

At the request of some bright and eager students at Summers-Knoll School, Ann Arbor is expanding its backyard chicken ordinance to allow hens to be kept and raised on school properties. Teacher Chris Swinko and his third- and fourth-grade class are now making plans to build a coop this fall.

