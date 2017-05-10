Ann Arbor Senior Center to Host Author's Civil War Book Presentation Friday, 6/9
The City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Cultural Arts Program presents author Patricia Camburn Zick to discuss her book, Civil War Journal of a Union Soldier, on Friday, June 9, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Senior Center, 1320 Baldwin Ave. This cultural arts program will also include Civil War music by The Dodworth Duo presenting The Music of the America Past. Light refreshments will be provided by event sponsor, StoryPoint senior living community in Saline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC