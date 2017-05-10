Ann Arbor Senior Center to Host Author's Civil War Book Presentation Friday, 6/9

The City of Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation Cultural Arts Program presents author Patricia Camburn Zick to discuss her book, Civil War Journal of a Union Soldier, on Friday, June 9, 1-2:30 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Senior Center, 1320 Baldwin Ave. This cultural arts program will also include Civil War music by The Dodworth Duo presenting The Music of the America Past. Light refreshments will be provided by event sponsor, StoryPoint senior living community in Saline.

