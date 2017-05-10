Ann Arbor residents suing city lose case in Michigan Court of Appeals
The Michigan Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the city of Ann Arbor in two cases challenging a controversial city program. The court this week affirmed two rulings by Washtenaw County Circuit Judge Tim Connors, dismissing two separate lawsuits brought by Ann Arbor residents challenging the legality of the city's footing drain disconnection program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC