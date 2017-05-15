Ann Arbor ranked #1 in country for clean energy innovation density
A Michigan city has been ranked number one in the country for clean energy innovation. Washington D.C.'s Brookings Institution, a public policy think tank, says Ann Arbor has the most clean energy patents per million people.
