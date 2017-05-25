Ann Arbor politicians condemn ICE arrests at Sava's restaurant
Elected officials in Ann Arbor are upset and speaking out after federal immigration officers arrested and detained a group of men working at a popular downtown restaurant for allegedly being in the country illegally. State Rep. Yousef Rabhi, D-Ann Arbor, said what U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents did at Sava's Restaurant on Wednesday, May 24, was appalling and disrespectful, and he argues it creates a culture of fear among immigrants and other community members who fit a certain profile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC