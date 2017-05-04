Ann Arbor neighborhood hosting music ...

Ann Arbor neighborhood hosting music fest Sunday on porches, lawns

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MLive.com

If you enjoy free live music, getting outside and walking through charming neighborhoods, Ann Arbor has just the thing for you. Every year on the first Sunday in May, the Water Hill neighborhood just northwest of downtown Ann Arbor erupts in song.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15) Apr 29 slloyd 6
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Apr 22 Etrueblood 4
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr 17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr 15 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr 15 Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr 13 purdu 1
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Washtenaw County was issued at May 07 at 1:41PM EDT

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,747 • Total comments across all topics: 280,841,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC