Ann Arbor neighborhood hosting music fest Sunday on porches, lawns
If you enjoy free live music, getting outside and walking through charming neighborhoods, Ann Arbor has just the thing for you. Every year on the first Sunday in May, the Water Hill neighborhood just northwest of downtown Ann Arbor erupts in song.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC