Ann Arbor coffee company not renewing lease for Main Street location
Espresso Royale is not renewing the lease for its Main Street location, which will remain open to serve customers through August. Lisa Tuveson is the vice president of operations at Ann Arbor-based coffee company Espresso Royale , which opened its second location at 214 S. Main in 1991.
