Ann Arbor area business briefs: United Methodist Retirement Communities

From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: The Alzheimer's Association, Michigan Great Lakes Chapter recently named United Methodist Retirement Communities in Chelsea as its South Central Region 2017 Community Champion Award recipient. UMRC was recognized for its continued generous support, partnership, and dedication towards a world without Alzheimer's disease.

