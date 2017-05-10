Ann Arbor area business briefs: Motawi Tileworks and Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

Ann Arbor area business briefs: Motaw...

From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: Motawi Tileworks is featured in Forbes Magazine on the list of "25 Small Giants 2017: America's Best Small Companies." Owner, Nawal Motawi studied ceramics at the University of Michigan and learned tilemaking at Detroit's Pewabic Pottery.

