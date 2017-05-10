Ann Arbor area business briefs: Motawi Tileworks and Dinsmore & Shohl LLP
From new hires and promotions to industry awards, here's a roundup of achievements by businesses and individuals in the greater Ann Arbor area: Motawi Tileworks is featured in Forbes Magazine on the list of "25 Small Giants 2017: America's Best Small Companies." Owner, Nawal Motawi studied ceramics at the University of Michigan and learned tilemaking at Detroit's Pewabic Pottery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC