Amtrak to review Ann Arbor's plan for $4.3M tunnel to riverfront

19 hrs ago

The city of Ann Arbor is taking another step forward on plans for tunneling under the east-west railroad tracks north of downtown. The project, officially called the Allen Creek Railroad Berm Opening Project, is intended to allow stormwater to more easily reach the Huron River and reduce flooding problems in the Allen Creek watershed, while also creating a new way for pedestrians and cyclists to reach riverfront recreation areas.

