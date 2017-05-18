Amtrak to review Ann Arbor's plan for $4.3M tunnel to riverfront
The city of Ann Arbor is taking another step forward on plans for tunneling under the east-west railroad tracks north of downtown. The project, officially called the Allen Creek Railroad Berm Opening Project, is intended to allow stormwater to more easily reach the Huron River and reduce flooding problems in the Allen Creek watershed, while also creating a new way for pedestrians and cyclists to reach riverfront recreation areas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|Fri
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC