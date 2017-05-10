About Utah: The Holocaust is his call to action
How horrible was the Holocaust? Amos Guiora can't answer that question definitively because he didn't experience it personally, and his parents - who did - chose to tell him virtually nothing about it. But he's got a much better idea after spending the past four years working on his book, "The Crime of Complicity: The Bystander in the Holocaust," that was released last month by ABA Publishing, an imprint of the American Bar Association.
