2017 Sutton Foster Ovation Awards Set for Sunday at Wharton Center
The best of Michigan's high school theatre students are coming together Sunday, May 21, at Wharton Center's Cobb Great Hall for the 6th Annual Sutton Foster Ovation Awards. The award is a celebration of outstanding achievement and recognizes individual artistry in vocal, dance and acting performances for both a male and female lead in a high school musical theatre production.
