2017 Cinetopia Film Festival returns to Ann Arbor, Detroit and Dearborn
When Brian Hunter and organizers of the Cinetopia Film Festival in Ann Arbor and Detroit began to develop a tone for the sixth edition of the festival, a common theme presented itself to them: uprising. Scouring renowned film festivals across the globe to come up with the festival's lineup, Hunter, the programming director for the Michigan Theater, said on the 50th anniversary of the Detroit's 12th Street Riot, it felt appropriate to pay tribute to uprising at this point in time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|At long last! Dunkin Donuts on Plymouth Road opens
|May 19
|Karen N Kennedy
|3
|Ypsilanti Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Musikologist
|18
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr '17
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr '17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr '17
|Banjo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC