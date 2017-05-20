2017 Cinetopia Film Festival returns to Ann Arbor, Detroit and Dearborn

When Brian Hunter and organizers of the Cinetopia Film Festival in Ann Arbor and Detroit began to develop a tone for the sixth edition of the festival, a common theme presented itself to them: uprising. Scouring renowned film festivals across the globe to come up with the festival's lineup, Hunter, the programming director for the Michigan Theater, said on the 50th anniversary of the Detroit's 12th Street Riot, it felt appropriate to pay tribute to uprising at this point in time.

