200 gallons of sewage overflows near Nichols Arboretum in Ann Arbor

An estimated 200 gallons of sewage overflowed from a broken pipe near the Nichols Arboretum along Nichols Drive on Wednesday, May 3, according to the University of Michigan. The sanitary sewer overflow occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday, when the sewage discharged onto surrounding land as a result of a city contractor using a broken pump discharge pipe for bypass pumping in a city sanitary sewer lining project.

