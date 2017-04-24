Zingerman's revealing fresh take on Creamery in Ann Arbor

The public is invited to check out the revamped Zingerman's Creamery and its new retail space dubbed the Cream Top Shop during an open house this weekend. A grand opening event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Creamery , 3723 Plaza Drive in Ann Arbor, will involve tastings of Zingerman's latest products and tours of the renovated facility.

