Your guide to the University of Michigan's 2017 Spring Commencement
The University of Michigan will host its Spring Commencement at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Michigan Stadium, with thousands of students and their families expected to be on hand for the festivities. UM plans to incorporate several nods to its 200-year history during the ceremony, in conjunction with its bicentennial celebration .
