Wild Swan Theater presents Marketplace Stories - Folktales from the Arab World Opens 4/4
Wild Swan Theater concludes its 37th season of high quality professional theater for Michigan's families with Marketplace Stories-Folktales from the Arab World. This wonderful collection of tales is set in a 19th century village marketplace that seems to spring to life straight out of the folk art paintings of renowned Lebanese American artist Helen Zughaib.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|7 hr
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|21 hr
|yes very
|2
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr 2
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC