Warning of possible measles exposure ...

Warning of possible measles exposure at 2 Ann Arbor restaurants

14 hrs ago

The includes Mark's Midtown Coney Island at 3586 Plymouth Road and Benny's Family Dining at 1952 S. Industrial Highway. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Friday, April 14, confirmed the second measles case of 2017 in Michigan.

Ann Arbor, MI

