VIDEO 1: 'ROTV' Travels to Thetford in Ann Arbor
This week's "Rollin' On TV" episode features a visit to Thetford Corp., based in Ann Arbor, Mich., as the company marks its 50th anniversary. Also, Jeff Johnston checks out the Jayco Melbourne Class C motorhome and the crew takes a look at rental firm Airstream-2-Go.
