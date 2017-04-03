University of Michigan professors to give talks in downtown Ann Arbor
University of Michigan professors are taking their expertise to the streets this week as part of the university's bicentennial celebration. An event called the Feast of Ideas is bringing UM faculty members to 14 restaurants, shops and galleries across Ann Arbor on Thursday, April 6, for 20-minute discussions on topics ranging from bipolar disorder and sustainable technology to the foster care system and oral health.
