Trial set in ex-Michigan CB Jourdan L...

Trial set in ex-Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis' domestic violence case

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Former University of Michigan football player Jourdan Lewis had a trial date set on a domestic violence charge when he appeared briefly in Ann Arbor's 15th District Court Wednesday, April 12. Lewis' attorney, Ann Arbor-based John Shea, told Judge Elizabeth Hines that they have not been able to reach a resolution with the prosecution as far as a plea deal goes and requested the trial. Hines set a final settlement date of July 6 and a trial date of July 10. Jury selection would being on that date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Apr 2 lol 5
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 30 Congrats 236
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Mar 28 Alex Wong 7
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC