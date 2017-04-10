Trial set in ex-Michigan CB Jourdan Lewis' domestic violence case

Former University of Michigan football player Jourdan Lewis had a trial date set on a domestic violence charge when he appeared briefly in Ann Arbor's 15th District Court Wednesday, April 12. Lewis' attorney, Ann Arbor-based John Shea, told Judge Elizabeth Hines that they have not been able to reach a resolution with the prosecution as far as a plea deal goes and requested the trial. Hines set a final settlement date of July 6 and a trial date of July 10. Jury selection would being on that date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.