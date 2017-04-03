Thousands attend annual rally supporting marijuana use
Hash Bash began in 1972 and each year has gotten bigger and pushed to legalize marijuana. less smoke rises at the University of Michigan for the 46th annual Hash Bash on Saturday, April 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Sun
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb '17
|chef Eric
|3
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC