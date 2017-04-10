This week in Michigan recruiting: Wolverines making rare push for St. Louis trio
But, as coach Jim Harbaugh continues to adopt a national approach, the Wolverines are pushing for a trio of recruits from the Gateway City. Michigan created a graphic depicting three 2018 prospects in defensive tackle Michael Thompson, wide receiver Kamryn Babb and defensive end Ronnie Perkins with Michigan Stadium and a maize Gateway Arch in the background, along with "From the Lou to the Mitten."
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Sun
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr 2
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC