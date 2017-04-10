Things to do at University of Michiga...

Things to do at University of Michigan's spring bicentennial festival

This weekend the University of Michigan will remember its past 200 years of history while looking forward to the next century in higher education with a special schedule of events to usher in spring on the UM campus. The UMich200 Spring Festival is the first of three festivals held on the Ann Arbor campus during UM's bicentennial.

