Things to do at University of Michigan's spring bicentennial festival
This weekend the University of Michigan will remember its past 200 years of history while looking forward to the next century in higher education with a special schedule of events to usher in spring on the UM campus. The UMich200 Spring Festival is the first of three festivals held on the Ann Arbor campus during UM's bicentennial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|10 hr
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Tue
|yes very
|2
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr 2
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC