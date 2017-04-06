There are multiple versions of a college townsa
Slippery Rock is an ever-burgeoning small town that will forever be associated with the university that shares its name. Although the area is replete with a mixture of "mom and pop shops" and bigger, corporate entities, as well as mining operations, Slippery Rock will always be thought of as the place where people go to learn about exercise science and teaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rocket.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Wed
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr 2
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC