Theft of hard drives with Chad Carr photos linked to other break ins

The theft of hard drives containing photos of Chad Carr from Jason and Tammi Carr's Pittsfield Township home could be part of series of break ins in the neighborhood near Ann Arbor, police said. Investigators can't yet say for certain the Carr's home invasion is connected to the other criminal actively in the area, but it's something they are looking into.

