The Peaceable Kingdom store closing in downtown Ann Arbor

The owner of The Peaceable Kingdom on Ann Arbor's Main Street plans to close the store as early as the end of April, citing a changing downtown landscape and a decline in sales. While the fate of the storefront is in limbo as owner Carol Lopez seeks a new business to lease the building at 210 S. Main St., the memories of those who worked and shopped there remain.

