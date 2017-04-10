'Tax marches' planned across Michigan...

'Tax marches' planned across Michigan to send message to Trump

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather Saturday afternoon, April 15, in downtown Ann Arbor for a "Tax March" to demand that President Donald Trump, among other things, release his tax returns. Similar marches are planned in many other places around the world, including at least eight other cities in Michigan: Detroit, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Hamtramck, Marquette, Farmington, Pentwater and Saint Joseph.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
any Jack Brown update? Thu purdu 1
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Apr 2 lol 5
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 30 Congrats 236
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Mar 28 Alex Wong 7
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,308,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC