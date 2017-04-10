'Tax marches' planned across Michigan to send message to Trump
Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather Saturday afternoon, April 15, in downtown Ann Arbor for a "Tax March" to demand that President Donald Trump, among other things, release his tax returns. Similar marches are planned in many other places around the world, including at least eight other cities in Michigan: Detroit, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Hamtramck, Marquette, Farmington, Pentwater and Saint Joseph.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any Jack Brown update?
|Thu
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr 2
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC