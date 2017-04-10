'Tax marches' planned across Michigan to send message to Trump

Hundreds of protesters are expected to gather Saturday afternoon, April 15, in downtown Ann Arbor for a "Tax March" to demand that President Donald Trump, among other things, release his tax returns. Similar marches are planned in many other places around the world, including at least eight other cities in Michigan: Detroit, Grand Rapids, Traverse City, Hamtramck, Marquette, Farmington, Pentwater and Saint Joseph.

