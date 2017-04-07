Synthetic Biologics Inc (SYN) Lowered to "Hold" at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Synthetic Biologics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development of synthetic DNA-based therapeutics and innovative disease-modifying medicines for serious illnesses. The Company is engaged in developing product candidates to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, relapses in multiple sclerosis, cognitive dysfunction in multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

