Study ranks Ann Arbor housing affordability, venture capital spending
Ann Arbor's economic development group is looking ahead to the next five years with a study comparing the community to similar locations across the United States. Business professionals and economic leaders gathered on the campus of Eastern Michigan University to hear the results of the Ann Arbor SPARK study as part of a discussion on the local and regional economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC