Study ranks Ann Arbor housing affordability, venture capital spending

Ann Arbor's economic development group is looking ahead to the next five years with a study comparing the community to similar locations across the United States. Business professionals and economic leaders gathered on the campus of Eastern Michigan University to hear the results of the Ann Arbor SPARK study as part of a discussion on the local and regional economy.

