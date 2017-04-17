Siris Restaurant and Cigar Bar now open for business in Ann Arbor
One of the city's newest business ventures is hosting the Insider Preview from 4 p.m. to midnight through Saturday, April 23, at 207 N. Main St. Guests are invited to test the 120-tap beer system and meet up with friends for dinner and drinks. The restaurant is offering a free appetizer to patrons in the form of Scotch Eggs, hard-boiled eggs wrapped in sausage meat and then fried or baked.
