Shinola watchmaker to open new store inside Somerset Mall
The Detroit-based company is opening its third store in the region on Friday inside Somerset Collection Mall's south end. "We are excited to continue to grow within the greater Detroit community," Shinola CEO Tom Lewand said in a news release.
