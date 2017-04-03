SFW Capital Partners Completes Sale of Essen BioScience to Sartorius Group AG for $320 million

SFW acquired a controlling interest in Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Essen in May 2014. SFW recruited Brett Williams to become Essen's CEO and, throughout the investment, supported Brett and the Essen management team in executing a wide range of strategic, organizational, and operating initiatives to drive significant organic revenue growth and the adoption of Essen's highly innovative IncuCyte live cell analysis platform.

