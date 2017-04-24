See 23 Ann Arbor area hate crimes reported in 2015
The incidents ranged from street brawls on the streets of Ann Arbor to a man showing up at the Washtenaw County Jail and calling the cleaning crew "towel heads." The Ann Arbor News/MLive asked law enforcement agencies across the county, eight in total, for details about the 2015 incidents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC