Real life meets songwriting in solo album "Heartbreak Hits" from Vulfpeck's Theo Katzman
Theo Katzman is coming back to Ann Arbor for a one night open air concert featuring a few of the area's beloved musicians. While Katzman is still the drummer and guitarist with the funk/fusion band Vulfpeck, he's been promoting his latest solo album, "Heartbreak Hits."
