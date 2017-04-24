President Gerald Ford's old fraternity headquarters sold in Ann Arbor

One of the more unique buildings near the University of Michigan's central campus has sold for $780,000 to a local church organization. The historic Shant building at 611 1/2 E. William St., between Maynard and State streets in downtown Ann Arbor, has been sold by the Rampant Lion Foundation on behalf of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity to Redeemer Church of Ann Arbor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.