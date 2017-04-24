President Gerald Ford's old fraternity headquarters sold in Ann Arbor
One of the more unique buildings near the University of Michigan's central campus has sold for $780,000 to a local church organization. The historic Shant building at 611 1/2 E. William St., between Maynard and State streets in downtown Ann Arbor, has been sold by the Rampant Lion Foundation on behalf of the Delta Kappa Epsilon Fraternity to Redeemer Church of Ann Arbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC