Police ID 19-year-old found fatally shot in car in Pittsfield Township

Police have released the name of a 19-year-old man found shot dead on Sunday, April 2, in Pittsfield Township. Brandon D. Cross of Ann Arbor was pronounced dead shortly after 7:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Dalton Avenue after police responded to a report of a vehicle on the front lawn of a residence with its driver slumped over, Pittsfield Township Deputy Police Chief Gordon Schick said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.