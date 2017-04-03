Police ID 19-year-old found fatally s...

Police ID 19-year-old found fatally shot in car in Pittsfield Township

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Police have released the name of a 19-year-old man found shot dead on Sunday, April 2, in Pittsfield Township. Brandon D. Cross of Ann Arbor was pronounced dead shortly after 7:27 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Dalton Avenue after police responded to a report of a vehicle on the front lawn of a residence with its driver slumped over, Pittsfield Township Deputy Police Chief Gordon Schick said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Sun lol 5
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 30 Congrats 236
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Mar 28 Alex Wong 7
1967 barracuda Mar 15 Jeeper 1
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb '17 chef Eric 3
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,040,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC