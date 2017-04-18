Palio Ristorante opens on Grand Rapids' Medical Mile
"You expect the unexpected," said Gibbons, chief executive officer of Mainstreet Ventures, an Ann Arbor firm that operates 21 restaurants in 12 cities across five states The opening of the latest one, Palio Ristorante, has been smooth thanks to the $400,000 build-out staying on schedule. But there have been a few hiccups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC