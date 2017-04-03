Ollie Food + Spirits, Cream and Crumb open today/tomorrow in Ypsilanti's Depot Town

Two new restaurants from the owners of the former Cafe Ollie in Depot Town will start serving today and hold a grand opening on Friday during the citywide First Friday art walk. Mark and Danielle Teachout shut down the Michgan-centric cafe in February and renovated the space into a unique concept for Ypsi - a full service, chill-vibe craft cocktail bar and seasonal menu restaurant simply called Ollie.

