New brewery with Asian street food menu opens today in Ann Arbor

7 hrs ago

A 5,000-square-foot, 170-seat brewery/tap room opens today on Jackson Road on Ann Arbor's west side. The HOMES Brewery will offer 10 beers on tap at the outset, though that list will expand to 20 throughout the year, owner Tommy Kennedy told MLive .

