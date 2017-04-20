Motor city madness: Your complete Rec...

Motor city madness: Your complete Record Store Day primer

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Metro Times

Record Store Day is this Saturday, April 22. As many attendees of Record Store Days in the past might tell you, waiting outside in line for hours for your favorite local shop to open up is the worst part - but it can totally be worth it. All stores know this is a day with lots of foot traffic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Apr 17 Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr 15 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr 15 Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr 13 purdu 1
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 280,435,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC