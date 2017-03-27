More than 10,000 attend Hash Bash, ca...

More than 10,000 attend Hash Bash, call for Michigan marijuana legalization

The message at the 46th annual Hash Bash rally in Ann Arbor was clear: "Free the weed!" Efforts are underway to put the question of legalizing marijuana in Michigan on the statewide ballot in 2018, and speakers ranging from local politicians to longtime cannabis activists lined up to voice support. The message was embraced by thousands of pot enthusiasts who filled the University of Michigan's Central Campus Diag on a sunny Saturday afternoon, April 1, many of them lighting up joints and filling the area with smoke.

