More than 1,300 Trump protesters join in Tax March in Ann Arbor

That call-and-response message was chanted over and over again as more than 1,300 protesters marched through downtown Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 15, making their way to the University of Michigan campus for a rally on the Diag. It was one of many "tax marches" happening throughout the United States and abroad, calling on U.S. President Donald Trump to publicly release his tax returns, while also calling for a fairer tax system.

