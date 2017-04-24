Michigan's Best Sub Sandwich: Follow our last 23 stops with photos, video and more
This week Amy Sherman and I are making our last visits on this massive, 3-week search for Michigan's Best Sub Sandwich. Overall we're visiting about 60 restaurants and pizza shops you nominated and voted on all over the state of Michigan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC