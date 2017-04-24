Michigan pro day visit opens eyes to Pat O'Connor, Lions pick from Eastern Michigan
A visit to University of Michigan's pro day last month certainly didn't hurt the Eastern Michigan defensive end's exposure entering the 2017 NFL draft. "He showed up at the Michigan pro day where I was and he went from an undrafted player to a guy where a bunch of guys were watching," NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock said, moments after it was announced that the Lions completed their draft class with the 6-foot-4, 270-pounder who was an unheralded recruit from Chicago.
